USA TODAY Poll: President Biden's Approval Rating Hits Tenure Low at 39 Percent

President Joe Biden's approval ratings keep sinking to new lows.

On Friday, a new USA TODAY-Suffolk survey listed the president's approval rating at 39% — the lowest for this particular poll during the Biden tenure.

Within the USA Today/Suffolk survey, 47% of respondents "strongly" disapprove of Biden's performance as president, up three percentage points from a similar "disapproval" poll in February.

Conversely, only 16% from that survey "strongly" approve of Biden's job performance.

And overall, 71% of Americans polled feel the United States is "on the wrong track" under the current administration, with only 16% believing President Biden has the country moving in a positive direction.

Biden has also dropped below the 40% threshold in other national polls, including Morning Consult and Reuters-Ipsos.

For the Morning Consult survey, Biden's 39% approval rating matches the lowest in the company's polling history, when tracking presidents in office.

As such, citing Morning Consult again, Biden's latest polling numbers are worse than what former President Donald Trump had at this same point of his presidency (June 2018).

Given the above information, it might not surprise that Biden's weekly approval rating — which is typically a temperature reading of short-term news in America, both positive and negative — has dropped for a third consecutive week.

In his interview with The Associated Press from Thursday, President Biden acknowledged the American people's disenchantment with various issues — namely the economy, 40-year inflation highs, record-high fuel prices, and every-day product shortages at grocery store shelves.

"People are really, really down. They're really down ... but most of it's the consequence of what's happened, what happened as a consequence of the COVID crisis," Biden explained.

The latest USA TODAY-Suffolk poll was conducted over a four-day period this week (June 12-15) and featured 1,000 total respondents. The poll's margin for error was 3.1 percentage points.