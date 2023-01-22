Roe at 50: Biden Says He Will Protect Access to Abortion Pills

President Joe Biden intends to issue an executive memorandum that will reportedly protect doctors prescribing and dispensing abortion medication throughout the United States.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will formally announce President Biden's memorandum in Florida, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

"Members of our Cabinet and our Administration are now directed to identify barriers to access and recommend actions to make sure that: doctors can legally prescribe, doctors can dispense, and women can secure safe and effective medication," according to an excerpted preview of Harris' speech.

Last June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, by a 5-4 vote, which made abortion legal throughout America from 1973-2022.

As part of the memorandum, President Biden will instruct the offices of Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security, and the U.S. attorney general to support patients, providers, and pharmacies who are seeking access, prescribe, or provide mifepristone legally.

According to CNBC, mifepristone — an FDA-approved abortion pill — prevents a woman's pregnancy from continuing, and misoprostol causes contractions that empty the uterus.

The mifepristone-misoprostol combination reportedly has an efficacy rate of 96% to 98%.

A fact sheet from the vice president's office reveals that Harris' Sunday speech will spotlight the Biden administration's next steps in defending reproductive rights.

Harris will reportedly call out Republicans, particularly those in Congress, who have called for a national ban on abortions.

"The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. Republicans in Congress are now calling for an abortion ban at the moment of conception nationwide. How dare they?" according to an excerpted portion of the VP's speech.

As Newsmax chronicled in November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the abortion pill — mifepristone or Mifeprex — remains the most common method for terminating a pregnancy in the United States.

From an agency report then, roughly 51% of abortions from 2020 were performed with the pill — at or before the ninth week of a woman's pregnancy.

Also, the report detailed how the acquisition rate of abortion pills had increased by 22% from 2019 to 2020, a timeline which includes the COVID-19 pandemic period.