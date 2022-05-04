Biden Administration Stonewalls Congress on Voter-Registration Plans

The Biden administration is impeding questions about its 2021 executive order that directed all executive agencies to develop plans to promote voter registration and participation in federal elections.

According to the Washington Examiner, multiple Republican lawmakers and staffers say that President Joe Biden may be trying to improve his electoral prospects by using the power of the federal government to target specific sectors of the population for taxpayer-funded voter registration efforts.

"It's disappointing, yet not surprising, that the Biden administration doesn't have answers to our straightforward questions," said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration. "The bottom line is that we support every eligible American registering to vote. But these federal agencies don't have the legal authority to go outside the scope of their missions to conduct political activities."

Biden's executive order stated: "It is the policy of my Administration to promote and defend the right to vote for all Americans who are legally entitled to participate in elections. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy."

Biden ordered all executive agencies in March 2021 to submit their voter registration and participation plans by September of that year. The White House has only disclosed brief summaries of the plans submitted by 14 agencies, the Washington Examiner reported.

Davis and the ranking members of eight other House committees asked for copies of all federal agency plans, but Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice have apparently not responded, the Washington Examiner noted.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., also led a coalition of 36 House Republicans seeking copies of the federal agency plans to promote voter registration and participation.

"It's become quite clear that the Biden administration doesn't want to answer any questions about their backdoor election takeover plan," Budd said. "Maybe that's because the administration knows that the American people don't want taxpayer-funded resources from federal agencies being used as tools to help the Democratic Party."

The Foundation for Government Accountability, a Florida-based think tank, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in April seeking to compel the federal government to fork over records related to Biden's executive order.

The group's leaders, Tarren Bragdon and Stewart Whitson, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed: "A president has every right to sway potential voters on the campaign trail. He has no right to influence them using the force of the federal government."