Biden: Jobless Numbers 'Good News' as Holidays Approach

Biden: Jobless Numbers 'Good News' as Holidays Approach
(Yee Xin Tan/Dreamstime.com)

Thursday, 16 December 2021 03:46 PM

The number of jobless claims released this week is "good news" for the millions of Americans who have returned to work and will "have a happier holiday season," President Joe Biden said in a statement. 

"Today, we received further evidence that our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever," the statement read, according to The Hill. "The average number of Americans filing for unemployment over the last four weeks is now at its lowest level since 1969."

According to Department of Labor figures released Thursday, jobless claims rose by 18,000 to 206,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969.

Biden said just 2 million Americans remain receiving unemployment benefits now, and that is down from the 18 million claims being made when he took office in January.

He also said there have been nearly 6 million jobs added this year, or the most for any president's first year. 

Biden said his "Build Back Better" agenda, as well as the American Rescue Plan, are key for Americans to return to work. 

However, there are still some lingering issues, Biden acknowledged, including supply chain problems and rising prices, but the "Build Back Better" agenda and vaccinations will address those matters, he said.

