Senators Want Biden Admin Review of Undersea Cable Vulnerabilities

A bipartisan group of eight U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to order a review of the security of the global network of undersea communications cables that handle nearly all the world's internet traffic.

More than 95% of international internet traffic travels on undersea cables and the locations of the cables are often openly published to prevent accidental damage.

"It is imperative that the United States undertake a review of existing vulnerabilities to global undersea cable infrastructure, including the threat of sabotage by Russia as well as the growing role of the People’s Republic of China in cable laying and repair," said the letter, led by Republican Todd Young and Democrat Chris Murphy.