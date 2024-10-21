WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | undersea | cable

Senators Want Biden Admin Review of Undersea Cable Vulnerabilities

US President Joe Biden looks on during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, on October 18, 2024. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty)

Monday, 21 October 2024 05:36 PM EDT

A bipartisan group of eight U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to order a review of the security of the global network of undersea communications cables that handle nearly all the world's internet traffic.

More than 95% of international internet traffic travels on undersea cables and the locations of the cables are often openly published to prevent accidental damage.

"It is imperative that the United States undertake a review of existing vulnerabilities to global undersea cable infrastructure, including the threat of sabotage by Russia as well as the growing role of the People’s Republic of China in cable laying and repair," said the letter, led by Republican Todd Young and Democrat Chris Murphy. 

Monday, 21 October 2024 05:36 PM
