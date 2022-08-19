Veteran Democrat Sours on Biden in New TV Ad

Veteran lawmaker Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat and the longest-serving woman in House history, released a new television ad Friday breaking with President Joe Biden, reported the Washington Examiner.

Kaptur is facing a tough reelection bid in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District recently redrawn to include more rural and conservative areas.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in January placed her on its "Frontline" program for vulnerable members, identifying her district as a critical battleground for the midterm elections.

In the TV ad, Kaptur criticizes Biden for "letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China."

She also says she has been "fighting back" against the Biden administration while working with Rep. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

"Marcy Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden; she works for you," the ad concludes. "I'm Marcy Kaptur and I approve this message."

The ad is a major about-face for Kaptur, who has mostly supported Biden since he took office in 2021.

"Joe Biden is the first president in my lifetime — and that's one reason I'm running again, because I'm going to help Joe as much as I can — that sort of gets it," she told NBC News at the time. "He's a coastal guy from Delaware. ... But he grew up the son of a man who lost his job. And that matters."

Just a few weeks ago, Kaptur greeted Biden at an airport in Cleveland where photos showed the president kissing her hand on the tarmac.