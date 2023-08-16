×
Tags: biden | trump | poll | 2024

Quinnipiac Poll: Biden, Trump in Virtual Tie

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 05:54 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are in a virtual tie in a hypothetical matchup, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 47% of respondents would support Biden and 46% would back Trump in a hypothetical general election contest between the two, who are both the overwhelming front-runners in the presidential primaries for their respective parties.

In addition, 3% of respondents said they were undecided, 2% said they would vote for someone else, and 2% said they would not vote.

Quinnipiac said this is the closest polling has been all year on the subject, even though its other surveys have shown a tight race between Biden and Trump. Just last month, however, Biden held his biggest lead over the former president at 49% to 44%.

Other results from the poll include:

* Among independent voters, Biden leads 45% to 41% over the former president.

* The favorability rating for Biden is at 40%, while for Trump only 38% said they have a favorable opinion of him.

* Regarding the federal indictment accusing Trump of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, 54% of respondents said he should be prosecuted on criminal charges, while 42% said he should not be prosecuted.

* Among Democrats and Republicans, those results went overwhelmingly according to party allegiance, but among independents, 57% said the former president should be prosecuted on criminal charges, while only 37% of independents said he should not be prosecuted.

The poll was carried out Aug. 10-14 among 1,818 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman is a writer at Newsmax based in Israel. He has more than 30 years of experience in the news industry - including writing and editing for newspapers, websites, and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 05:54 PM
