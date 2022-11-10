Poll: Nearly Half of Voters 'Less Likely' to Support Biden-Backed Candidate

A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that nearly half of registered voters in America were "less likely" to support a candidate who garnered the endorsement of President Joe Biden.

The poll — which chronicled the responses of 1,000 likely voters over a two-day period (Nov. 2-3) — asked: "If a candidate was endorsed by President Joe Biden, would that make you more likely or less likely to vote for that candidate?"

In response, 46% said they'd be less inclined to rally behind the Biden-backed candidate, as opposed to 28% reasoning they'd be "more likely" to support the same candidate.

Also, 24% of surveygoers said that a Biden endorsement, regardless of the candidate, "would not make much of a difference."

According to the Newsmax elections tracker, Republicans have secured 210 House seats — or 17 more than the Democrats — and are now eight seats away from claiming the chamber majority.

Also, the Senate Republicans hold a 49-48 lead over the Democrats, with 51 needed to secure the majority.

Votes are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada, two battleground states; Georgia will have a runoff Senate election on Dec. 6, since neither incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker cleared more than 50% of the vote.

In other words, even if Republicans didn't produce a definitive "red wave," the GOP can still control the majorities for the House and Senate next year, and that would likely put a major crimp into Biden's policy agenda for 2023 and 2024.

The Rasmussen survey also noted that 40% of respondents would be "less likely" to vote for a candidate supported by former President Donald Trump.

However, the most recent reports have Trump's endorsement record for this election cycle at 216-19, with three more candidates — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt — still awaiting their election results.

"There is a fake news narrative that I was furious [about Tuesday's results] — it is just the opposite," said Trump on Wednesday, likely alluding to a New York Times reporter claiming the former president was upset over the endorsement of Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost to Senator-elect John Fetterman, and allegedly blaming former first lady Melania Trump for that selection.

"The people I endorsed did very well. I was batting 98.6% in the primaries, and 216-19 in the general election — that is amazing," said Trump.

Another commander in chief struggled to amass 50% support in the Rasmussen survey. Among those surveyed, 40% said they were "less likely" to support candidates backed by former President Barack Obama.

The Rasmussen survey had a margin-of-error rate of three percentage points.