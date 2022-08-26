Biden: MAGA Moved GOP Toward 'Semi-Fascism"

President Joe Biden resumed his savage attack on former President Donald Trump's supporters by saying the GOP had turned toward "semi-fascism."

Speaking Thursday night at a rally for the Democratic National Committee in Rockville, Maryland, Biden ramped up his rhetoric little more than two months away from the midterms by painting all "MAGA Republicans" as extremists.

"The MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden said during remarks he largely read from a teleprompter. "They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace — embrace — political violence. They don't believe in democracy.

"This is why in this moment, those of you who love this country — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans — we must be stronger."

A heckler then yelled, "You stole the election!" before being escorted out as the crowd booed, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier Thursday, while speaking at a Democrat fundraiser, Biden also rebuked the MAGA movement.

"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said, the Post reported. "It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's like semi-fascism."

A Republican National Committee spokesman scolded Biden for his remarks.

"Despicable," RNC spokesman Nathan Brand said, the Post reported. "Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries. Democrats don't care about suffering Americans — they never did."

Based on Biden's remarks at the evening rally, Democrats plan to try and make abortion the top issue in November.

"So how extreme are these MAGA Republicans? Just take a look at what happened since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In red state after red state there's a race to pass the most restrictive abortion limitations imaginable, even without exception for rape or incest," Biden said.

"But these MAGA Republicans won't stop there. They want a national ban. They want to pass a legislative national ban in the Congress. If the MAGA Republicans win control of the Congress, it won't matter where you live. Women won't have the right to choose anywhere."

Biden later continued his comments aimed at women in the partisan crowd.

"The MAGA Republicans have awakened the powerful force in America, the women of this nation," he said. "MAGA Republics don't have a clue about the power of women. Let me tell you something. They are about to find out.

"I respect conservative Republicans. I don't respect these MAGA Republicans folks."

Biden read off a teleprompter to tell supporters what was "at stake" in the midterms.

"I want to be crystal-clear about what's on the ballot this year," he said. "Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.

"It's not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Even democracy. Are you ready to fight for these things now?"

In May, Biden called the MAGA movement "the most extreme political organization in American history."