Rep. Jordan: Doubtful Trump Will Pursue Biden Probe

Donald Trump will likely be focused on security, not potential crimes committed by President Joe Biden and his family, should he win the White House in November, says House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.

"I don't think that's the plan," Jordan said when asked during an Axios House event Tuesday if he expected Trump's Department of Justice to investigate Biden and his family. "I think President Trump's going to be focused on securing the border, making sure the tax cuts stay in place, and putting back in place common-sense energy policy," he added.

Asked whether he believes Biden, or his family members, have committed uncharged crimes, Jordan responded: "I don't know that. I've said all along — I was never for moving forward on impeachment. What I've said is I think the case is compelling."

Trump on Monday suggested that Biden may persuade the DOJ to end two legal cases against him in a sign of trying to unify the country following the assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania.

Trump was shot in the ear, one spectator was killed, and two others injured after a 20-year-old gunman opened fire Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service shot and killed the suspect.

Trump on Sunday indicated during an interview with the New York Post's Michael Goodwin that the campaign between the two presidential candidates could be more civil.

Biden and Trump spoke Saturday night in a conversation Trump termed "fine." He added that Biden was "very nice."

"He [Trump] also said that 'we hear' that Biden will order the Department of Justice to drop its two prosecutions of Trump," Goodwin wrote in his column in the Post. "So far, there's no public sign of that."

Biden's DOJ is prosecuting Trump in cases involving Jan. 6, 2021, and the 2020 election results.