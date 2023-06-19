Rasmussen Poll: 52% Put Biden Behind Recent Peers

A poll from Rasmussen Reports released Monday found that 52% of likely voters said President Joe Biden is a "worse president than most recent presidents."

Only 32% said he has been "better" than past holders of the position — such as Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. In addition, 60% of independents agreed that Biden has been worse.

A plurality of respondents also said that the Biden administration has been substantially more corrupt than past administrations, with 45% agreeing with that statement, compared to 37% that said otherwise.

Overall, 45% of likely voters said they would vote for Trump against Biden in 2024 if both win their respective primaries again, with 39% pledging support for Biden. Another 12% had eyes on different candidates.

The survey of 986 likely voters was conducted between June 12-14. It has a plus or minus 3% margin of sampling error at a 95% confidence level.

Trump's shocking 6-point lead comes as he prepares to face off in court over one federal indictment surrounding the Mar-a-Lago files and a state indictment in New York related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment.

"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized 'Department of Injustice' will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," Trump said of the federal charges.

"They've launched one witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement," the former president continued. "They're not coming after me — they're coming after you."