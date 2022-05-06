×
Tags: biden | teleprompter | oval office | white house

WH Abandons Oval Office for Press Events Due to Lack of Teleprompter for Biden

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Friday, 06 May 2022 11:41 AM

The White House has largely stopped using the Oval Office for press events — in part because it can't be permanently equipped with a teleprompter for President Joe Biden to read from, according to Politico.

Instead, officials have opted to use a White House stage in the old Executive Office building directly next door to the White House for press events. The room is outfitted with an easy-to-read teleprompter screen, according to Politico.

Biden is well known for his many verbal stumbles, the Washington Examiner noted.

Last week, the president again confused listeners, saying the U.S. would "accommodate" Russian oligarchs.

"I'm also sending to Congress a comprehensive package that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-begotten gains," Biden said during a press conference.

"Ha. We're going to 'accommodate' them. We are going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill-begotten gains.”

Biden's latest confused utterance quickly drew criticism and concern across social media.

"Alarming," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted with a video clip showing Biden's comments.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 06 May 2022 11:41 AM
