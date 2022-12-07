Biden Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan, Confronting China

The Biden administration has approved two separate arms sales to Taiwan worth more than $425 million, The Hill reported.

The State Department said the sales are for spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan’s F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes, and other weapons systems that the United States has supplied. The total is made up of $330 million in standard replacement parts and $98 million in nonstandard equipment and related accessories and logistics, The Hill reported.

Global Times characterized the arms sales as "provocative" and a hindrance to U.S.-China relations.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has vowed to reunify the island with the mainland by force, if necessary, US News noted.

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and said he discussed China’s behavior toward Taiwan and U.S. commitments to the island’s defense.

China conducted a series of military drills near the island in August, following a visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to the island.

China has strongly condemned previous U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as violations of Washington's “One China" policy and is expected to react similarly to Tuesday's announcement.

The Chinese government has argued that arms sales to Taiwan violate the policy. Under the policy, the U.S. recognizes the People’s Republic of China’s view on Taiwan but pursues “strategic ambiguity” with respect to the island, considering its status to be unsettled.