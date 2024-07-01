Biden Knocks Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

President Joe Biden on Monday criticized the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his rival, former President Donald Trump, in forceful remarks from the White House.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," Biden said, adding that no one is above the law. With the Supreme Court decision, he said, "That fundamentally changed."

"This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent, because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone," Biden added.

Biden is running for reelection against Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, raid on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

"Nearly four years ago, my predecessor sent a violent mob to the U.S. Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power. We all saw with our own eyes. We sat there and watched it happen that day: attack on the police; the ransacking of the Capitol; a mob literally hunting down the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; gallows erected to hang the Vice President Mike Pence," he said.

"I think it's fair to say it's one of the darkest days in the history of America."

Biden, 81, was making his first set of remarks at the White House since his shaky debate against Trump last week led to calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer for the election.

After he stumbled over his words on the Atlanta debate stage, his remarks and comportment will be scrutinized for signs that he is up to the job of running for reelection and of governing the country for four more years.

