Job Creators Network Slams Biden on Supply Chain Comments

Job Creators Network (JCN) President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz criticized President Joe Biden on Monday for his remarks on supply chains and cutting costs in a statement released on Monday

"President Biden ignores his administration's own role in the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, including his reckless spending that's diluted the value of the currency and his opposition to traditional energy that's raised gas and electricity costs," Ortiz said.

He added that Biden "tries to hide his responsibility by accusing companies of 'price gouging,' when in reality most small businesses operate on slim profit margins and have no other choice but to pass along higher costs to consumers.

Ortiz insisted that "the broken supply chain won't be fixed by top-down policies like the Defense Production Act but rather through bottom-up, pro-growth policies like tax cuts, deregulation, and sound money. JCN's American Small Business Prosperity Plan would reduce costs and fix supply chains by empowering small businesses, not big government."

Biden had earlier in the day touted his administration's effort to lower inflation as he announced dozens of actions designed to help bolster supply chain resilience, including convening the first meeting of a new White House council focused on the topic, Roll Call reported.

“I’m charging this group to ensure that our supply chains remain secure, diversified, resilient,” Biden said.

The president also warned companies against price gouging and saying that his administration was working to lower costs for U.S. families.

In addition, Biden announced 30 actions to improve access to medicine and needed economic data as well as other programs connected to the production and shipment of goods, such as deploying the Defense Production Act to strengthen the ability to manufacture more essential medicines within the United States.