Tags: biden | sunak | uk | nato | cards | age | politics

Report: Biden Needed 'Cue Cards' for Meeting With British PM

Tuesday, 11 July 2023 10:43 AM EDT

President Joe Biden needed "cue cards" for his tea and meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania today, the Daily Mail reported.

The report said that Biden landed in London Monday for meetings with Sunak and King Charles III before heading to the summit, calling Britain "a closer friend and greater ally" to quell his "anti-British" reputation in the commonwealth.

"We've got a lot to talk about," the Mail reported Biden saying during the meeting with Sunak. "I think we're doing well. We're moving along in a way that's positive. But our relationship is rock solid."

A close-up photograph taken during Biden's tea meeting with Sunak shows a handwritten card with the heading "NATO" and five numbered topics underneath that included key references to items like "F-16," and "Turkey."

The octogenarian president has previously been caught using similar cheat sheets during meetings and briefings during his tenure in the Oval Office.

CNN reported in April that photojournalists snapped a photo of a Biden note card with a headshot of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian and her question for the president during a news conference.

Biden called on the reporter first during the news conference and answered her question about the apparent conflict between U.S. attempts at slowing Chinese semiconductor production while maintaining the trading interests of allies.

Though the Times denied that it had submitted the question ahead of time, the question caught on the card in the photo was very similar to what the reporter asked, the report said.

In June, 2022, Biden flashed a card giving him exact instructions about handling a White House meeting, including directions on where to go, where to sit, and what to do, Business Insider reported.

During the meeting, a photographer caught Biden accidentally showing the card telling him to enter the room, greet the guests, take his seat, wait for the press to enter, give brief comments, wait for the press to leave, ask a virtual guest a question, thank the participants and then leave the room, the report said.

Using such cards has led Biden's opponents to question his acuity in the job.

"There need to be emergency hearings next year on 25th amendment," Insider reported former President Donald Trump advisor Stephen Miller posting on Twitter at the time.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


