Tags: biden | state of the union | marjorie taylor greene

Rep. Greene: 'Not Sorry One Bit' for Yelling 'Liar' During Biden's Speech

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 02:47 PM EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., disputed claims that she took the "bait" in heckling President Joe Biden during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

While speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Greene said she wasn't coerced into calling Biden a "liar" during his speech, after the president accused Republicans of wanting to sunset Social Security and Medicare in the coming years.

The Georgia Republican also said it wasn't a scripted reaction. Instead, Greene said she was merely acting in a capacity to represent her constituents in northern Georgia.

"I didn't take any bait," she said. "As a matter of fact, I got so many messages from people in my district and people across the country, it was like I won my election again."

She added she "wasn't sorry one bit" for criticizing the president before a national viewing audience.

Greene wasn't the only congressional Republican to forge a visceral response to Biden's comments at the Capitol. Other Republicans audibly shouted "no" in response to some of the president's claims.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also shook his head during the president's speech, when Biden attempted to paint the Republicans into a proverbial corner on Medicare and Social Security.

McCarthy, though, has already stated that potential funding cuts to Social Security and Medicare — as a means of solving the looming debt-ceiling crisis — are "off the table."

Greene said Biden "got exactly what he deserved" for delivering misstatements to the American people.

"What am I going to do?" Greene said. "Stand up and give golf claps? No, thank you. I don't clap for liars."

After Biden's address, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. characterized the Republicans' heckling the president as "unfit" for Congress.

However, Jeffries might have forgotten about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tearing up a copy of then-President Donald Trump's speech — just seconds after the 2020 State of the Union address ended.

And during Trump's tenure, there were chronicled examples of congressional Democrats heckling the Republican president during his SOTU addresses.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., disputed claims that she took the "bait" in heckling President Joe Biden during Tuesday's State of the Union address. While speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Greene said she wasn't coerced into calling Biden a "liar" during his speech, after...
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 02:47 PM
