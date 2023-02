President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday was the most wordy in six decades, beating the former leading speech by one word.

Biden spoke 9,191 words, one more word than during former President Bill Clinton's 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today.

A White House official told The Hill that it wasn't intentional.

Biden also now holds the top spot for the highest average number of words in SOTU addresses, at 8,300, USA Today reported. His address on Tuesday, during which he went off-script multiple times, sometimes to respond to hecklers, was significantly longer than the 7,705 words in his 2022 State of the Union and the 8,003 words in his 2021 speech to a joint session of Congress.

Clinton is the second most wordy presidential speaker, with 7,373 words as his average, USA Today found.

Clinton still has the record for longest State of the Union address after his 2000 speech lasted more than an hour and 28 minutes. Biden's speech on Tuesday was an hour and 13 minutes long.

In wordiness, former President Barack Obama comes in third with 6,708 average words in State of the Union addresses, USA Today found, followed by former President Donald Trump at 5,650 and former President George W. Bush at 5,081.