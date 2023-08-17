Podcaster Rogan: Dems Trying to Torpedo Biden

Podcast host Joe Rogan said the information being exposed about President Joe Biden is being done "on purpose" by Democrats who want another candidate in 2024.

"I'm an armchair conspiracy theorist, but if I had to guess, I would say that all this stuff that's coming out slowly but surely about Biden is on purpose," Rogan said Wednesday during an episode with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker. "They want to get rid of him.

"I think he wants to run again. And I don't think the Democrats think that he can win. I think they're right. And I think they're going to slowly but surely expose more of these like very clear pieces of evidence of corruption."

Rogan noted that the "$20 million" in foreign money paid to the Bidens is "f****** bananas," as is "the fact that this isn't all over The New York Times and The Washington Post and mainstream news — that they're not blaring it from the rooftops, because you know they would be if it was [Donald] Trump."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., this month released financial documents he says show that the Biden family and associates received more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Biden's vice presidency.

The White House denied those allegations.

Rogan said Democrats are probably behind some of the leaked information "because they plan on getting rid of him."

Baker later asked, "Do they firmly believe that Biden can't win again if it's Trump or whomever?"

"The only way Biden's going to win again is 'Never Trump,'" Rogan said. "These 'Never Trump' people, there are people that will vote for a box of hammers before they would vote for Trump. And that's a real segment of our population.

"I don't know what percentages, but it's probably fairly high. They have enough trust in the Democratic establishment that they think that the Democrats would figure out a way to run the country better, even with a puppet, than they would with Donald Trump in office."