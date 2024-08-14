WATCH TV LIVE

Biden to Designate Springfield Riot Site Monument

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:24 PM EDT

President Biden will designate the 1908 Springfield, Illinois Race Riot a national monument this Friday, according to The Hill.

Biden will make the designation from the Oval Office in light of the event's 116th anniversary.

The riot began on August 14, 1908, when 5,000 white men demanded two Black men, accused of crimes, be handed over. When the suspects were moved to another jail, the mob attacked Black neighborhoods, killing eight Black residents and destroying over 35 businesses.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:24 PM
