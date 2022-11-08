Biden Says He Feels 50 as Fitness Questions Loom

President Joe Biden said in a national radio interview that he still feels young as his 80th birthday approaches, the New York Post reported.

"That I'm still 50 — that's the first thing I'd tell him," Biden said to radio host Willie Moore Jr. when asked what an 80-year-old Biden would tell his 50-year-old self. "You think I'm kidding. I'm not kidding. That's number one.

"Number two, I can't even say that number, 80, you know. But I'm serious, I no more feel that than I can get out from behind this desk and fly."

Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, spoke with Moore as part of a final push to drive Black voter turnout for Tuesday's midterm elections. The show, which was recorded Sunday and aired Monday, was broadcasted in 14 states, including Senate battlegrounds Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Biden brushed off his age amid widespread skepticism of his claim that he intends to seek reelection in 2024. During the 2020 campaign, he portrayed himself as a transition candidate to younger Democratic talent.

But questions about his abilities have grown while gaffes increase and negative coverage mounts, including a "Bottomless Pinocchio" award this week from the Washington Post's fact-checker.

Biden is the oldest president, topping Ronald Reagan, who left office at age 77. Biden would be 86 if he completes a full second term in 2029.

Biden has not committed to holding a traditional news conference Wednesday, where journalists likely would ask about expected Republican gains and whether that affects Biden's plans.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run again and reportedly told former President Barack Obama and activist Al Sharpton privately that he is serious about doing so.

"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," Biden said in a CNN interview last month.