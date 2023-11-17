Biden, Qatar's Emir Discuss Hostages, Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the Hamas hostage situation and other developments in Gaza in a phone call on Friday, the leaders' offices said.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay," the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid."

The White House said they agreed to remain in close touch on these issues.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which sparked an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza in which more than 12,000 have been killed.

Qatar has been working to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel on releasing some of the hostages.