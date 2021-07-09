×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | biden | putin | ransomware

Biden Pushes Putin to 'Take Action' Against Ransomware Groups

Biden Pushes Putin to 'Take Action' Against Ransomware Groups
(LEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 09 July 2021 01:18 PM

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday and told him to "take action" against ransomware groups operating in Russia, the White House said.

Biden also said the United States will take "any necessary action" to defend Americans and critical infrastructure threatened by cyberattacks, it said.

Biden "spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world," the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware," it said.

"President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge."

Ransomware attacks on the United States and other countries have increased sharply in the past year and have included a high-profile attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline in the eastern United States.

Other ransomware targets have included city police departments, hospitals and private companies.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the White House does not "have additional or new information suggesting that the Russian government directed these attacks," but that the Kremlin has "responsibility to take action."

© AFP 2021


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday and told him to "take action" against ransomware groups operating in Russia, the White House said.
biden, putin, ransomware
224
2021-18-09
Friday, 09 July 2021 01:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved