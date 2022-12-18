Biden Lies About Giving WWII Vet Uncle a Purple Heart

Conservative Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for reciting another “ridiculous tall tale” about himself in a speech where he claimed his uncle won a Purple Heart for his actions in World War II.

Critics roasted Biden, claiming there was no evidence of its truth.

During a town hall for U.S. veterans in Delaware this past Friday, Biden made remarks.

“My dad, when I got elected vice president [in 2008], he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now – not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart, and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him,” said the 80-year-old president.

“So I got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house and I came out and [my father] said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there,” added Biden.

He concluded the story by giving the medal to his uncle despite his humble protests.

The New York Post made Swiss cheese of Biden's story, stating, “The known facts indicate it’s not true. Biden’s father, Joseph R. Biden, died in September 2002 – more than six years before his son was elected vice president. Frank Biden, Joe Sr.’s brother, died in 1999.”

They also noted, “Frank Biden’s tombstone does not identify him as a Purple Heart honoree, nor does his obituary. A partial registry of known Purple Heart recipients also doesn’t note anyone by that name receiving the award, though that database is not comprehensive."

The RNC Research Twitter account shared the clip of Biden's speech: "Joe Biden says after he was elected VP, he awarded his Uncle Frank with a Purple Heart he earned at the Battle of the Bulge. There is no evidence any of that is true — and Biden's uncle died in 1999, while Biden wasn't elected VP until 2008."

Many other activists and journalists jumped on the attack.

“The biggest serial liar ever elected, Joe Biden, gets caught with another ridiculous tall tale,” tweeted conservative radio host Mark Simone.

Conservative radio host Derek Hunter tweeted, “Imagine if we had an honest media, or even just a less dishonest one, and the questions this guy and his press secretary, ‘historic’ or not, would be peppered in.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller also attacked the media over his abuse of President Donald Trump and lack of accountability towards Biden.

“This is the kind of thing fact checkers would have spent a week and 3 press briefings on 4 years ago,” Miller wrote.