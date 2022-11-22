Biden Tells Boy to 'Go Steal a Pumpkin' During Thanksgiving Speech

President Joe Biden on Monday told a boy of color that he could "go steal a pumpkin" during his "boring" speech about Thanksgiving to Marine Corps members in North Carolina.

Biden tried his take on humor when he approached the eldest of four children, whose Marine Corps mother had just introduced him.

"This has to be boring, boring, boring for these kids who are standing up here," Biden said, laying his hand on the shoulder of the boy. "You're allowed to do anything you want to do, including go steal a pumpkin if you want — anything you want to do."

The boy remained quiet, politely listening to the president.

Pumpkins decorated the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, N.C. Biden's humor came off the heels of his turkey pardon — as he told the troops at an attempted jest that "the reason we came is the chef's not bad."

Biden then addressed his family experience with his late son Beau, who had been working overseas in the military, praising the families of troops who have to endure their absence.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for all you've done. By the way, I'm serving mashed potatoes, so come to my place," Biden said.

After his speech, the president took a selfie with the family and whispered into the baby's ear — before putting on an apron and scooping mashed potatoes as first lady Jill Biden handled stuffing for an assembly-line buffet.