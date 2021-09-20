×
Biden Administration to Seek Ways to Protect People From Extreme Heat

(Vladischern/Dreamstime.com)

Monday, 20 September 2021 09:12 AM

President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to seek ways to ensure people are protected from extreme heat, including through work-related rules and other cooling efforts.

Biden, in a statement, said various federal government departments and agencies would ensure Americans "have safe and healthy working conditions, provide cooling assistance to homes and neighborhoods, and coordinate with state and local officials to bolster their resilience and address the impacts of this threat."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


