Politico: Biden Needs a Primary Challenge to Toughen Him

Democrats should primary President Joe Biden with a serious challenger so that he can get a much-needed tune-up before taking on whoever is the Republican nominee, Politico's senior media writer Jack Shafer suggested in an opinion column on Monday.

Shafer insisted that "the onus should be on Biden to prove he's mentally and physically nimble enough to do the job for another term before he's allowed to run against the best the Republicans have to offer."

He also pointed out that if Vice President Kamala Harris had managed to convince the nation that she has the ability to step into Biden's shoes should he suddenly not be able to be president, the argument for a primary challenge would not be so urgent.

In addition, Shafer wrote that it should also not be forgotten that due to the coronavirus pandemic, a substantial part of Biden's 2020 campaign was virtual, so next year will surely be much more challenging for the president on the campaign trail.

This means that the Democrats should find someone who will give Biden a serious challenge in order to toughen him up for the general campaign, or at least that Biden be revealed before the general campaign to not have what it takes to fight for a second term.

Shafer argued that "nobody is owed another term just because they're completing their first. You should have to fight for the right to lead your party. And your country."

He suggested that either California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, both of whom are ambitious and see themselves as presidential material, could give Biden a good fight, emphasizing that the two Democrats "are going to run in 2028 anyway, so why not get going now? They would be doing Biden a favor by toughening him up."