×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | pope | abortion | communion

Biden: Abortion Didn't Come Up in Meeting With Pope

Biden: Abortion Didn't Come Up in Meeting With Pope
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Friday, 29 October 2021 11:12 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden, who's at the center of fierce debate in the U.S. Church because of his support for abortion, said Friday the issue didn't come up in his meeting with Pope Francis, but said the pontiff told him he should keep receiving communion.

Biden has come under pressure from conservatives at home and his most ardent critics in the U.S. Church hierarchy have said he should be banned from receiving communion, the central sacrament of the faith, because his support of abortion is at odds with the Church's teachings.

Biden said the pope told him he was happy he was a good Catholic and he should "keep receiving communion."

The president, who goes to weekly Mass regularly and keeps a picture of the Pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, has said he is personally opposed to abortion but cannot impose his views as an elected leader.

Last month, asked about the U.S. communion debate, the pope told reporters that abortion is "murder." But he also appeared to criticize U.S. Catholic bishops for dealing with the issue in a political rather than a pastoral way.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. President Joe Biden, who's at the center of fierce debate in the U.S. Church because of his support for abortion, said Friday the issue didn't come up in his meeting with Pope Francis, but said the pontiff told him he should keep receiving communion.
biden, pope, abortion, communion
188
2021-12-29
Friday, 29 October 2021 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved