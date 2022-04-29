Poll: Majority of US Voters Want Transparency on President Biden's Mental Fitness

A recent national poll revealed that 60% of voters want the White House to be transparent about the mental-health state of President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted by McLaughlin Associates, says the majority of Americans would like President Biden to submit to a cognitive health test, and then disclose the findings to the public.

Also, the McLaughlin poll identified three data points regarding opinions of Biden's mental fitness:

53% of U.S. voters have "doubts" about Biden's mental ability.

66% believe the 79-year-old Biden has been hindered by his age.

63% of Democrats say that Biden is "mentally fit" as president.

The McLaughlin poll coincides with President Biden committing a speaking gaffe Thursday.

When discussing the White House-endorsed plan of seizing Russian assets, and then transferring the proceeds of the seizures to Ukraine in its war effort with Russia, Biden said, "We're going to seize [the Russians'] yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin's kleptoc- — yeah — kleptocracy and klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies," said Biden with a chuckle, before adding, "But these are bad guys."

Moments earlier, Biden also mistakenly said the U.S. will "accommodate" the Russian oligarchs "and make sure we take their — take their ill-begotten gains."

Thursday's gaffes prompted Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones to ask First Lady Jill Biden to help her husband, via Twitter.

"@DrBiden, this has to end. Stop allowing your husband to be abused. For the love of your family and country, put his health first. Take President Biden home before it's to late," the Republican Jones tweeted.

Whenever Biden has a speaking gaffe, White House personnel often point to how the president has been trying to overcome a stutter tendency, which dates back to his childhood days.

Biden acknowledged it this week, saying, "I didn't really beat my stutter — and still occasionally I do [stutter] — until I took a speech debate class in college just to force myself to be able to stand up."

All U.S. presidents fall prey to committing gaffes on TV, whether physical or speaking. It comes with the territory of being the world's most powerful leader, and also having cameras track your every move.

Are Biden's missteps a simple consequence of being human? Or do these issues signal a demise with his mental fitness?

If the Republicans take back the House and Senate in the November midterm elections, the notion of Biden submitting to a cognitive test could be in play. No margin of error was given for the McLaughlin Associates poll.