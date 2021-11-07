×
Tags: biden | pipeline | crude oil | line 5

Biden Considering Shutting Down Michigan Pipeline

In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)

Sunday, 07 November 2021 09:49 PM

The Biden administration is allegedly looking into what the market consequences will be if it shuts down a Michigan oil pipeline.

Politico reports that the administration is weighing what to do with Line 5, which is part of a network that moves petroleum products, including crude oil, from Western Canada to Escanaba, Mich. Approximately 540,000 barrels of these products are transported per day.

Biden’s move on Line 5 has been sharply criticized by Republicans in Congress. More than a dozen lawmakers from the region sent a letter to Biden, warning the president that this move can result in gas prices spiking even further. Propane prices have already risen 50 percent in Michigan from last year.

"As we enter the winter months and temperatures drop across the Midwest, the termination of Line 5 will undoubtedly further exacerbate shortages and price increases in home heating fuels like natural gas and propane at a time when Americans are already facing rapidly rising energy prices, steep home heating costs, global supply shortages, and skyrocketing gas prices," wrote Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, to Biden on November 4th

Sunday, 07 November 2021 09:49 PM
