Washington Post Gives Biden 'Bottomless Pinocchio' Rating

Even the liberal Washington Post is giving President Joe Biden a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating for making multiple misleading and debunked claims in his recent statements.

The newspaper's fact checker, Glenn Kessler, said that the category was actually created by the Post during the administration of President Donald Trump, in an attempt to counter "false or misleading statements repeated so often that they became a form of propaganda."

Kessler explained that a statement would receive a "bottomless Pinocchio," if it had earned a Three or Four Pinocchios rating and been repeated a minimum of 20 times. Kessler said that Trump received 56 bottomless Pinocchios during his presidency.

Biden received his own bottomless Pinocchio for continuously repeating that he has traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a claim that has never been proven.

Kessler noted that "there is no evidence Biden traveled that much with Xi ... and even if we added up the miles Biden flew to see Xi, it still did not total 17,000 miles."

There were several other highly misleading statements presented in the Post's fact check roundup, including Biden's false claim that gas prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.

A few days later, however, Biden made a statement about bringing gas prices down, correctly stating the prices were $5 per gallon in June, rather than when he entered the White House (January 2021).

In another misleading statement, Biden said recently that "on my watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are getting an increase in their Social Security checks."

The White House even released a tweet celebrating the rise in payments.

However, that tweet was quickly deleted after Twitter gave "context" to the statement by explaining that the increase in Social Security checks is part of a program that began in the 1970s, and only occurs during times of high inflation.