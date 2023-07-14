Biden: Pentagon Can Activate 3K Reservists for Europe

President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing the military to call up 3,000 reserve troops to support operations in Europe, a top general said.

The move comes after tens of thousands of reservists last year were sent to Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It also suggests that active-duty forces have been stretched due to the military's training mission in Europe, and with the deployment of several new brigades after Russia's invasion, Politico reported.

"Based on the level of presence and operations in the U.S. EUCOM [European Command] area of operations, DOD's support requirements have grown, as well," Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the Joint Staff, told reporters Thursday. "These authorities will enable the department to better support and sustain its enhanced presence and level of operations in the U.S. EUCOM AOR."

"This reaffirms the unwavering support and commitment to the defense of NATO's eastern flank in the wake of Russia's illegal and unprovoked war on Ukraine."

U.S. European Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Speaks said in a statement that the call-up gives the military's European Command "greater flexibility" but will not change the actual force levels in Europe, Politico reported.

It's not clear if Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to deploy the reservists in the near future.

The executive order also designated Operation Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. effort in Europe, as a contingency operation. That not only gives the president the authority to mobilize reservists, it also ensures they are paid and supported as active-duty troops.

"This new designation benefits troops and families with increases in authorities, entitlements and access to reserve component forces and personnel," Sims said.

News of the call-up follows the NATO summit in Lithuania this week, where allies pledged to make ready 300,000 troops for rapid deployment in 30 days or less.

The Pentagon sent 20,000 troops to Europe after Russia's invasion in February 2022. That brought the total of U.S. troops on the continent to more than 100,000.