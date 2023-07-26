Biden Nominates Gen. Allvin to Lead Air Force

President Joe Biden informed the Senate on Tuesday that he nominated Gen. David Allvin to lead the Air Force.

If confirmed, Allvin will replace Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown, who in May was nominated to be the next Joint Chiefs chair.

Allvin, a career cargo, refueler aircraft and test pilot, currently serves as the Air Force's vice chief of staff, Politico reported. He previously served as director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff.

The Senate received Allvin's nomination on Tuesday, when Biden also nominated Derek Chollet the Department of Defense's chief policy official and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to be the Marine Corps' assistant commandant.

Mahoney, if confirmed, will replace Gen. Eric Smith, who has been nominated to be the service's top officer.

However, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he is "not going to change my mind" before the Senate starts a four-week recess on Aug. 8 on lifting his block of military general and flag officer promotions because of the Pentagon's abortion policy.

Tuberville's stance forces the Senate to hold a cloture vote on each promotion, requiring 60 votes to break his hold. With Democrats holding a slim two-seat majority in the chamber, the promotion process is at a standstill.

"These military and civilian leaders are currently held up in the United States Senate by Sen. Tuberville and as this list of nominees grows, we're continuing to see the impacts on our readiness and national security," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday.

The hold has affected more than 270 senior military officers, Politico reported.

Allvin, who graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1986, would inherit a service-wide plan to replace aging aircraft and manage a pilot shortage.

The plan, in guiding the branch into the digital era, promotes linking sensors and weapons on the battlefield to speed up decision-making.

Allvin's current role remains mostly out of public view, though he's integral in creating joint operating concepts and leading recruiting and retention efforts, Politico reported.

He has commanded at the squadron and wing levels, including the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma, and has commanded forces in Afghanistan and Europe.

AirForceTimes reported that Allvin was the service's internal pick for chief, and also the preferred candidate of Brown.

Biden previously picked Gen. Randy George to lead the Army and Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy.

Biden last week also announced plans to nominate Franchetti, Adm. Samuel Paparo to be commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, Vice Adm. James Kilby to Vice Chief Naval Operations and Vice Adm. Stephen Koehler to be commander of Pacific Fleet.