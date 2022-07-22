President Biden Condemns Attack on GOP Rep. Zeldin

President Joe Biden spoke out against the attempted stabbing attack of Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., from Thursday night, saying he was "grateful" that Zeldin escaped the incident unharmed, while giving a gubernatorial campaign speech.

"I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms," the president said in a statement Friday. "As I've said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech."

President Biden also praised local law enforcement for immediately handling the situation.

"I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values," said Biden, who's currently battling what's been reported as a mild case of COVID-19.

Zeldin, the Republican challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York gubernatorial race, was conducting a rally upstate on Thursday when a man — who appeared to be holding a blade — approached Congressman Zeldin on stage.

The video evidence, which has already gone viral on Twitter, demonstrates that Zeldin was able to grab the knifing suspect's wrist, before others jumped on stage to subdue and the remove the alleged assailant.

The suspect, David Jakubonis, was charged with felonious attempted assault in the second degree.

Jakubonis, 43, was arraigned in court after the incident and subsequently released on his own recognizance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Zeldin sent out a thank-you tweet to all the well-wishers on Thursday.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight's attack in Fairport," Zeldin tweeted.

"Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening's rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

On Thursday night, Gov. Hochul also tweeted out support for Zeldin in the incident, saying, "My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York."