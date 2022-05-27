NYPost: Biden Claim He Applied to Naval Academy in 1965 Doesn't Pass Muster

The New York Post in a report Friday questioned President Joe Biden's claim that he applied to the Naval Academy in 1965, stating that the dates don't pass muster.

Biden on Friday during a speech in Annapolis to this year's graduating class at the Naval Academy said he was appointed to the academy in 1965 "by a senator who I was running against in 1972 — never planned it that way. I wasn't old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running."

"He was a fine man. His name is J. Caleb Boggs," the president went on. "I didn't come to the academy because I wanted to be a football star. And you had a guy named [Roger] Staubach and [Joe] Bellino here. So, I went to Delaware."

Biden, the Post said, graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.

The academy doesn't offer graduate degrees, the outlet noted.

Additionally, the Post said, Bellino and Staubach had already finished up at the academy — Bellino, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1960, graduated in 1961 and Staubach, who won the Heisman in 1963, graduated in 1965.

"But all kidding aside," Biden continued on Friday, "the best line of the debate was after it's all over, the announcer, the questioner — who was a good guy, but supported my opponent, who was a good man as well, I might add — and he said, 'Sen. Boggs is there anything else you want to say?' And he said, 'Yes, just one thing.' And he took the microphone. He said, 'You know, Joe, if you accepted my commission to the — my appointment to the academy,' he said, 'you'd still have one year and three months active duty and I'd have no problems right now.' "

Biden has a history of sharing questionable anecdotes, per the Post, including in September when he told Jewish leaders he remembered "spending time at" and "going to" the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after 11 people were shot and killed there in 2018.

He never visited.