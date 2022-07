President Joe Biden's granddaughter says she's getting married on the South Lawn of the White House this fall.

"We have finally figured out where the ceremony will be," Naomi Biden wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “And much to the relief of Secret Service and with the dogs' endorsement …we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!"

Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden. She is marrying Peter Neal, who interned for former President Barack Obama's White House and Hilary Clinton's presidential campaigns.

The wedding will be the first at the White House since White House photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.