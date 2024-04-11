Biden Mocked for Looking Confused During WH Ceremony

President Joe Biden was "in a perpetual state of confusion" during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, according to the Republican National Committee.

The 81-year-old Biden, the oldest sitting president, welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 66, on a state visit during the South Lawn ceremony.

Greeting each other before shaking hands of members from both the U.S. and Japanese delegations, Biden and Kishida took to a stage for the national anthems of both countries.

As they then prepared to review U.S. military honor guards, a military aide saluted the two men.

Biden began to raise his right hand to return the salute, then dropped it as the aide directed the two leaders where to stand.

"Biden is in a perpetual state of confusion," RNC Research posted on X with a video clip.

The New York Post reported that Biden appeared to gaze around "with a blank look on his face before putting on his signature aviator sunglasses."

The president, with steps looking tentative and uncertain, then joined Kishida and the military aide in marching across the South Lawn, with the aide directing both men where to go.

"Biden does his signature shuffle as he's led around the White House lawn," RNC Research posted on X with another video clip.

The two leaders returned to the podium and delivered remarks. They then exited the stage, with Biden cutting in front of Kishida to grab a railing for assistance.

"Biden wraps up his remarks with the Japanese prime minister and shuffles back to the White House — dazed and confused the entire way," RNC Research posted on X with a final video clip.

Other social media users also commented on Biden's apparent fragile state.

"This is hard to watch for the entire country Leader of the free world is that confused, lost and being manipulated? Just pathetic," Andrew Fisher posted on X.

"This is just ridiculous. This is suppose to be a leader. Yet he's the one being lead around. Just get a leash like they do for young kids to keep track of him. He's lost without aid," Sandra Deaton Napier Jansen posted on X.

Biden, who's expected to oppose former President Donald Trump, 77, in November’s election, would be 86 at the conclusion of a second four-year term.