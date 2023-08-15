Biden Touts Economic Policies in Battleground Wisconsin

President Joe Biden tried to get a jump on the competition Tuesday, touring a clean energy plant and touting his economic policies in Milwaukee, one week before Republican presidential hopefuls descend on the city for their first primary debate.

Biden focused his remarks on legislation he signed one year ago Wednesday, a law titled the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), his signature clean energy bill. He toured wind turbine generator producer Ingeteam, a success story of the legislation, according to the White House.

"Look, folks, it's really kind of basic: We just decided to invest in America once again," Biden said.

Biden is hoping to score some points and get a foothold in Wisconsin, which will again be a key battleground in the 2024 election.

"The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal started calling my plan — not initially as a compliment — Bidenomics," Biden told the crowd. "But guess what, folks, they're talking about it differently now. It's working. I'm serious. Because we're investing in America."

Biden is having a one-year anniversary event at the White House on Wednesday to tout the IRA. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and cabinet officials are touring the country to trumpet the legislation in the hopes of scoring early points with voters, despite the confusing law having a name that doesn't match up with what it does.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll in July found that 71% of Americans said they know little or nothing about the law, which makes substantial federal investment to fight climate change and promoting clean energy but has "inflation" in its name.

It remains uncertain if former President Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 for the Republican debate. The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee in July 2024.