Poll: 'Significantly High' Number of Democrats Worry About Biden

A "significantly high" percentage of Democrats are concerned about President Joe Biden's mental health, a new survey found.

The Issues & Insights/TIPP poll found that 39% of Democrats said they are worried about Biden's mental condition. But 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents felt the same.

"That 39% of Democrats, while not a majority, is still significantly high," the Issues & Insights/TIPP analysis said.

A total of 58% of Democrats say they're not concerned with Biden's mental health, comparing with just 17% of Republicans and 39% of independents.

Overall, 59% said they are "very concerned" (36%) or "somewhat concerned" (23%) about Biden's condition.

Men and women were identical (59%) in their concern over Biden's mental health, while those saying they weren’t concerned included 39% of men and 38% of women.

"The fact is, based on these polling data, there is genuine concern among virtually all groups over Biden’s cognitive health," the report said. "It has taken on political urgency with the looming 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could well turn Biden into a lame duck."

Biden, 79, is the oldest president in American history.

In recent months, there have been reports of him mumbling and reaching to shake hands when nobody was there.

The left-leaning Atlantic Monthly created a stir in June when columnist Mark Leibovich wrote why Democrats would be better served if Biden gave way to younger progressives.

"[Biden] will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there," Leibovich wrote.

Biden's gaffes in recent months were many:

During the commissioning ceremony of the USS Delaware in early April, he referred to first lady Dr. Jill Biden as the then-vice president under the Obama presidency — at a time when he was the vice president.

Also in April, Biden confused listeners by saying the U.S. would "accommodate" Russian oligarchs.

Speaking with reporters in late June at the NATO summit in Madrid, Biden mistakenly said neutral Switzerland was joining NATO. The president had intended to refer to Sweden.

Biden needed to be reminded to say "God Bless America" while concluding remarks before Fourth of July fireworks at the White House.

The I&I/TIPP poll was conducted online Aug. 2-4 among 1,335 adults nationwide.