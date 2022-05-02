×
Tags: biden | massachusetts | 2024

Only 46 Percent in Deep-Blue Massachusetts Say Biden Doing Good Job

By    |   Monday, 02 May 2022 01:24 PM

Voters in Massachusetts have soured on President Joe Biden, with just 46% saying they approve of the job he is doing, according to a new poll from Suffolk University and the Boston Globe.

The same percentage gave Biden, who won Massachusetts handily in 2020, 65.9% to former President Donald Trump's 32.3%, a thumbs down.

The survey, conducted between April 24 and April 28 among 765 registered voters, also found:

  • 37% of voters 35 and younger approve of the job he is doing while 39% of unenrolled voters said the same, compared to 52% who don't.
  • 75% of Democrats back Biden, while nearly all Republicans say they disapprove of his job performance.
  • 51% of respondents said they believe the economy is in a recession or depression.
  • 56% said they feel as though the U.S. is on the wrong track, compared with 27% who said the country was moving in the right direction.

"If you're technically underwater in Massachusetts, that sends a powerful message to the country," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told the Boston Globe.

"When independents in Massachusetts are that negative on an incumbent Democratic president who won this state going away, one wonders what an independent swing-state voter in Ohio, Nevada, or New Hampshire is thinking," Paleologos said. "It poses a real challenge for the midterm elections for Democrats."

The poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


