White House Deflects Questions on Biden's Continued Masking

The White House hesitated when answering a reporter's question inquiring about why President Joe Biden was recently spotted wearing a mask while exiting Marine One, Breitbart reported.

"Well — that's a — I don't know. I did not notice that. ... We all wore our masks on Marine One," Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday when asked about the president, confirming that everyone on the plane was masked.

Jean-Pierre said the president tested negative on an antigen test on Tuesday and that the officials on board were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Current CDC recommendations encourage wearing a mask during air travel or public transportation for those aged 2 and older, specifically a "high-quality mask or respirator over the nose and mouth."

It's the second time in recent weeks Biden has been spotted wearing a mask in public, donning one at a children's hospital book-reading before Christmas Day. Jill Biden, who read the book "A Snowy Day" to children at the event, also wore a mask.

According to the CDC's COVID data tracker, there have been 402,525 new virus cases this week, with 2,530 people dying from it over the same period. Although both those metrics are down since December, hospitalizations increased this week with 6,499.