'Hypocrite' Biden Defies DC's Mask Mandate at Restaurant

President Joe Biden and the first lady were seen defying Washington, D.C.’s indoor mask mandate at an up-scale Italian restaurant on Saturday night.

Cameras caught the Bidens leaving Fiola Mare in Georgetown with masked Secret Service agents, The New York Post reported.

The president was seen carrying his mask in both hands as he left the seafood restaurant overlooking the Potomac River. Jill Biden did not appear to be carrying her mask as she left.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, in July reinstated an indoor mask mandate after the delta variant began to surge.

The Bidens also ignored the restaurant's own mask policy, which clearly states that a face covering must be worn regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," the restaurant says on its website.

Under the mayor's order, establishments that fail to enforce the mask mandate can be fined.

Joe Biden, who has been pushing for Americans to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly was branded as a "hypocrite" on social media.

"Every American deserves an answer from @JoeBiden directly explaining why he thinks is allowed to break rules that he demands others to follow," political columnist Benny Johnson tweeted.

"Joe & Jill Biden were caught violating DC's indoor mask mandate at a Georgetown restaurant over the weekend. Hypocrites gonna hypocrite, y'all," political commentator Clay Travis tweeted with a photo of a maskless Joe Biden inside the restaurant.

"Joe Biden was spotted walking around a restaurant without a mask last night. Just another reminder that rules implemented by the ruling class only apply to us, not them," Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert tweeted.

On Sunday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was also seen without a face covering during a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.

The Mayor tweeted a photo of herself in the crowd without a mask as she celebrated the Chicago Sky's WNBA win over Phoenix Mercury.

The state of Illinois has an indoor mask mandate, and Wintrust Arena's website says: "The Wintrust Arena is following all state and local mandates which require guests to wear masks indoors at all times, except when eating or drinking."