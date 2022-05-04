Biden Blasts 'MAGA Crowd': 'Most Extreme Political Organization' in US History

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement "the most extreme political organization in American history."

Biden mentioned MAGA often while making a statement at the White House about the economy. In doing so, he appeared eager to compare his progressive policies to the MAGA agenda.

After his statement, Biden was asked about next steps regarding abortion after Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court might be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Biden began his answer by recalling being Senate Judiciary Committee chairman during Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Robert Bork in 1987. Biden then returned his focus to MAGA.

"This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history,” Biden said.

Before making that comment, Biden said the leaked opinion "is a lot more than about abortion."

"This reminds me about the debate with Robert Bork," the president said. "Bork believed the only reason you had any inherent rights is because the government gave them to you.

"The idea that somehow there is no inherent right, that there is no right of privacy."

If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, abortion laws would return to the states, prompting Biden to ponder other possibilities.

"What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LBGTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?" he asked. "Is that legit under the way that the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked?"

During a nine-minute statement in which he touted his economic policy proposals, Biden mocked the "Rescue America" plan offered by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Scott put together a 31-page plan for Republicans to use as a blueprint should they take control of the Senate and House in the midterm elections.

"It's extreme, as most MAGA things are," Biden said. "It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year.

"This extreme Republican agenda calls for Congress … I’m not making this up, either … requires a vote, if it were to pass, every five years the Congress would have to vote to reinstate or eliminate Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."