×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | maga | comments | trump

Biden Walks Back MAGA Comments

president joe biden delivering a speech
President Joe Biden delivers a fiery speech Thursday at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 03:41 PM EDT

President Joe Biden walked back comments he made about MAGA Republicans posing a "clear and present danger" to America, telling reporters Friday he didn't consider "any Trump supporter a threat to the country."

But he did say failure to condemn violence for political gains was "inappropriate."

Biden was responding to a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy, who asked if Biden considered all Trump supporters a threat to the country.

"You keep trying to make that case. I don't consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country," Biden said. "I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election … changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy."

Biden on Thursday in a fiery speech slammed former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, urging Americans to reject fear and violence.

"But there's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans," he added. "And that is a threat to this country.

"It's in our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on American democracy. I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that's to come after.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us. That's why tonight I'm asking our nation to come together and unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology."

He also said MAGA forces were "determined to take this country backwards. ... Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

Since Trump entered office, Biden added, the U.S. faces "a battle for the soul of the nation."

Republicans slammed Biden for maligning the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020.

"Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party," said Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. "One of divisiveness, disgust and hostility towards half the country."

Trump said the speech was "awkward and angry."

"Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"'If he doesn't want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

"If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden walked backs comments he made about MAGA Republicans posing a "clear and present danger" to America, telling reporters Friday he didn’t consider "any Trump supporter a threat to the country."
biden, maga, comments, trump
498
2022-41-02
Friday, 02 September 2022 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved