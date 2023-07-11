Biden Accuser Luft Indicted for 'International Crimes'

President Joe Biden's Department of Justice announced it indicted a U.S.-Israeli citizen who may be a whistleblower in investigations targeting Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, for "multiple international crimes," including failing to register as a foreign agent and attempts to illegally broker the sale of Chinese-made weapons.

The DOJ said in a press release Monday that Gal Luft, 57, who serves as the co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, a think tank focused on energy, security, and economic trade, was indicted Monday on eight charges "related to willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations and making false statements to federal agents."

According to the DOJ, Luft conspired with others to advance the interests of the People's Republic of China without registering as a foreign agent "for years," as well as trying to broker illegal deals for Chinese-made arms sales and Iranian oil sales, evading U.S. sanctions.

According to the DOJ, Luft was arrested in Cypress on Feb. 17 but fled after being released on bail and remains a fugitive.

In a 14-minute video obtained by the New York Post on July 5, Luft said he was arrested to prevent him from testifying before the House Oversight Committee looking into the Biden family receiving money from foreign sources while he was vice president during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

"I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life," Luft, a former Israeli army officer, said in the video from an undisclosed location.

"I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda. … I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ's cover-up, this is exactly what happened."

Luft said in the Post story that he could provide evidence to the committee that Joe Biden and his family received money and shared intelligence with individuals tied to Chinese military intelligence and the energy company CEFC.

"I warned the government about [the] potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections," Luft said in the video. "Ask yourself, Who is the real criminal in this story?"

He also said in the video that he was innocent of all of the charges but fled because "I did not believe I will receive a fair trial in a New York court."