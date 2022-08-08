Biden Pledges More Aid to Kentucky to Address Flood Damage

President Joe Biden on Monday promised further disaster relief while visiting Kentucky, several weeks after extreme flooding killed 37 in the Bluegrass State, NBC's WLWT 5 reported.

"I promise you. We're staying — the federal government along with the state and county and the city. We're staying until everybody's back to where they were — not a joke," Biden told a crowd. "We're not leaving. As long as it takes, we're going to be here."

Speaking at the cusp of another storm expected to hit Kentucky, the president assured residents that although the "weather may be out of our control for now," it is still "not beyond our control."

"Everybody has an obligation to help. We have the capacity to do this. It's not like it's beyond our control," he emphasized.

Biden further used the trip to bring focus on climate change and stress the necessity of his Inflation Reduction Act, which includes measures providing billions of dollars toward renewable energy, according to CNBC.

His latest statements are part of a trip to assess the aftermath of July's storm, where 8 to 10.5 inches of rain fell alongside Kentucky's massive stream system in less than 48 hours.

The president is also there to investigate the progress made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has invested more than $3.1 million and hundreds of personnel toward recovery and rescue efforts, WLWT noted.

That money spawns from a disaster declaration Biden approved last week, allowing federal aid to supplement Kentucky's statewide and local recovery efforts affected by severe storms, flooding, landslide, and mudslides since July 26.