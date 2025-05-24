Yoo Calls for Special Counsel in Biden Health Probe

John Yoo, a former deputy assistant attorney general, said Friday a special counsel might be necessary to investigate allegations of a cover-up regarding President Joe Biden's health and executive decision-making, suggesting parallels to past historical inquiries, Breitbart reported.

Yoo made the comments on Fox News Channel's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"First, you suggested there should be a Special Congressional Committee," said fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany. "You worked on the Whitewater investigation. You've been in Congress. This would be analogous, I presume, to a January 6 Committee, to a Watergate-type committee. What would that do, as compared to Comer sending out letters and eventually subpoenas from Oversight?"

Yoo responded, "I think the first thing it does is it would get people under oath. These people could then not lie, obfuscate, [or] tell the American people things that are not true, in order to cover up President Biden's health, and also, I think, to conceal whether they themselves abused power, broke federal laws by exercising the power of the office of the presidency without his authorization."

He suggested a single official, similar to past special counsel probes, should lead the investigation. "And that kind of investigation usually has a single person, a special counsel," Yoo explained. "Here I say, let's have Robert Hur come back and do it right, a special counsel who conducts it like a prosecutor."

Yoo added that the Justice Department should compel testimony if individuals close to Biden refuse to cooperate. "And if those Biden aides, Biden family members refuse to cooperate, then you have the Justice Department can go in and force those subpoenas and throw people in jail for refusing to answer Congress' questions."

This push for deeper inquiry follows action by House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who Thursday sent letters to President Biden's physician and former White House aides, requesting they sit for transcribed interviews.

Comer emphasized the seriousness of the issue in a public statement.

"The cover-up of President Biden's obvious mental decline is a historic scandal. The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf. Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden's diminished capacity," said Comer.

He added, "Today, we are calling on President Biden's physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth. In the last Congress, the Biden White House blocked these individuals from providing testimony to the Oversight Committee as part of the effort to cover up Biden's declining health. Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action. The American people demand transparency and accountability now."