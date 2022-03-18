Rasmussen Poll: 60% Disapprove of Biden's Job Performance

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has sunk to its lowest, the latest Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll showed Friday.

A total of 60% of likely U.S. voters said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, Rasmussen reported. Only 38% said they approved.

The Washington Examiner said Biden's numbers were that bad for one day in January.

Not only that, 50% said they "strongly disapprove" of the job the president has done, with just 20% saying they "strongly approved."

By comparison, former President Donald Trump had a 47% approval rating at this stage of his administration.

Biden's job approval rating has been below 50% for 209 straight days, the Examiner reported.

The daily tracking Rasmussen poll was conducted via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. The latest survey results followed Biden's State of the Union address, with continued economic worries about inflation, and during the Russia-Ukraine war.

A Wall Street Journal poll released last week found that Biden did not receive a bump in his approval rating following the March 1 State of the Union address.

The survey, conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, showed that 57% of registered voters disapproved of Biden's job performance, while only 42% said they approved.

WSJ also found that 52% of registered voters do not think Biden will run for re-election in 2024, with only 29% saying they expect him to pursue a second term.

A Pew Research Center survey this week found that a plurality (42%) of Americans said the U.S. is not providing enough support for Ukraine.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll late last month showed that voters have more trust in Republicans than Democrats as Biden's approval rating sunk to a staggering 37%.

