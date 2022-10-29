Biden Makes Case for Midterm Support at Pennsylvania Dems Party Dinner

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined Democrats in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday night to support the party’s candidates and make their case to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

"It’s been a rough few years for a lot of hardworking Americans," Biden said during the Pennsylvania Democrats Independence Dinner. "For a lot of families, things are still tough. But there are bright spots where America is re-asserting itself. We made enormous progress in the last 20 months. We have more to do."

He then went on to highlight lowering unemployment, passing legislation that deals with infrastructure and inflation, as well as taking credit for recent price drops for a gallon of gasoline.

"Let’s be clear, this election is not a referendum," Biden said. "It’s a choice. A choice between two vastly different visions of America."

Biden and Harris made the rare joint appearance in the Keystone State as polls there show Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman starting to lose ground against GOP Opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in a race that could turn out to be a key Senate seat.

Both Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight political websites have the race as a "toss up," and predict the GOP will take the seat.

According to Real Clear Politics, Oz began gaining ground on Fetterman on Oct. 16, closing a 3-percentage point gap in Fetterman’s favor to just 0.3 percentage points as of Saturday.

In the race for governor, Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro is holding about a 6-point lead on GOP challenger Doug Mastriano, but the race is also considered a "toss up" with a bit more than a week to go before voting, according to Real Clear Politics.

During her speech, Harris said Biden stood for the values that Democrats have including support for the working class, decency and promoting democracy.

"I do believe when you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for," Harris said. "And we’ve got 11 days to get it done. All of those issues I mentioned are on the ballot."

National polling on the FiveThirtyEight site gives Republicans an 81 out of 100 chance to take the majority in the House but give Democrats a slight 52-48 out of 100 chances to maintain control of the Senate.

The upper chamber is currently split evenly at 50-50, causing Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote, something she has done 16 times since taking office.