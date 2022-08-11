President Biden Re-endorses 'Fearless' VP Harris, Hints of 2024 Redo

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris might be the Democratic Party's ticket, regarding the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, in the middle of a family vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden heaped praise on Harris, tweeting: "It's been two years since I announced @KamalaHarris as my running mate. She's a fearless fighter and the best partner I could have for the work ahead."

Harris echoed the president's sentiment later in the day, posting this tweet: "Two years ago, @JoeBiden called me to join him on the ticket as vice president.

"I was and still am incredibly honored by this responsibility and ready to continue the work ahead."

There's been rampant speculation about Biden seeking reelection two years from now, given how he's already the oldest president in United States history.

However, Biden maintains he plans to run again.

But he would be bucking public sentiment. A number of tracking polls have Biden underwater with approval ratings.

In June, CIVIQS' rolling job-approval rating had President Biden at 31% favorability — the lowest figure in the survey's history.

And for July, a Monmouth University survey had Biden tracking at 36% — the lowest Biden-related figure for that poll.

Regarding Harris, a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll listed the vice president with a job-approval mark of 38%.

According to Breitbart News, Harris did not speak at Biden's White House signing ceremony of the CHIPS act. Her last speaking event with President Biden, promoting abortion rights, took place on Aug. 3.

Last week, Biden mistakenly said he was still the vice president.

"I can't drive a vehicle while I'm vice president ... while I'm president, any more than when I was vice president," Biden said then.